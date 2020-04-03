Avanti - Logo Animation

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Here's another sneak peak at our collaboration with Avanti, the women's shoe brand we recently partnered up with in order to develop their brand identity.
They recently expanded into social media so they needed a way to make a bigger impact there. One of our conclusions during the strategy sessions was to take more advantage of video format, because it is great at getting people's attention on platforms such as Instagram.
This is a solid step towards stronger social media presence - the logo animation - made by the talented Ali Nazari for the Logovolt team.
Feedback appreciated!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com