Cellebrite Web Concepts

Although we admire talented individual designers, there is an indisputable benefit of design agencies. It is an opportunity to work as a team and combine different unique styles, visions, and approaches. When we need to move fast and explore different techniques, concepts, and options, we conduct a short internal design challenge. There is only one winner in this challenge - our client because he/she gets a lot of possible directions very fast.

Here you can see some concepts we did during a similar design challenge for Cellebrite.

