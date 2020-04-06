Cellebrite Web Concepts

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Although we admire talented individual designers, there is an indisputable benefit of design agencies. It is an opportunity to work as a team and combine different unique styles, visions, and approaches. When we need to move fast and explore different techniques, concepts, and options, we conduct a short internal design challenge. There is only one winner in this challenge - our client because he/she gets a lot of possible directions very fast.
Here you can see some concepts we did during a similar design challenge for Cellebrite.
