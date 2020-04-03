Shoes Shopping Concept

Free Shoes Shopping Card UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website : https://redliodesigns.com

For project inquiries : info@redliodesigns.com

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/resources/shoes-shopping-ui-card

Please Like, Share and Comment!

Thanks.