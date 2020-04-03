Purrweb UI

Online Courses App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Online Courses App courses css html classes learning education online react native purrweb ux ui design app mobile
Online Courses App courses css html classes learning education online react native purrweb ux ui design app mobile
Online Courses App courses css html classes learning education online react native purrweb ux ui design app mobile
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot_education@2x.png
  2. Dribbble Post-Education@2x.png
  3. CTA white.png

Hey guys,

Quarantine time is perfect for broadening horizons and learning new skills, isn’t it? Check out the way we’ve visualized an app that offers a wide range of programming courses. Novice devs would definitely find it helpful!

📚 When we search for programming courses, our primary focus is on gaining new skills. To allow future devs to quickly find what they want to learn, we opted for a minimalistic style with a lot of white space.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Anastasia Martyan

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp

Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like