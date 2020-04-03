Online Courses App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys,
Quarantine time is perfect for broadening horizons and learning new skills, isn’t it? Check out the way we’ve visualized an app that offers a wide range of programming courses. Novice devs would definitely find it helpful!
📚 When we search for programming courses, our primary focus is on gaining new skills. To allow future devs to quickly find what they want to learn, we opted for a minimalistic style with a lot of white space.
Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!
Created by Anastasia Martyan
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜