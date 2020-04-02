Syeda Junia

3D Rose Petals

3D Rose Petals petal nature leaf garden flowers flower floral decoration botanical blossom vector 3d model 3dsmax branding 3d product design flat 3ds max dribbble creative latest
TurboSmooth Included.

Features:
1) High-quality polygonal model.
2) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).
3) Preview textures and materials are included
4) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.
6) The model doesn't include any background & scenes used in preview images.
7) object full unwrapped UV (non-overlapping).
8 ) No extra plugins are needed for this model.

File Formats:
1) 3ds Max 2014 V-Ray
2) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray
3) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)
4) FBX (Multi Format) 5) 3ds (Multi Format)

Note: Lights, cameras are not included.

