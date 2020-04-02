StockX Refresh - Brand Guidelines

Trending designs to inspire you
StockX is one of the leading sneaker resellers in the world. After their amazing e-commerce success with sneakers, they began expanding into the luxury resell market with handbags, watches and collectibles. But their brand visual language was no longer aligning with their new high-end products and target demographics.
Last year, I worked closely with the StockX team to reposition them strategically and expand their brand visual language to reflect their elevated brand and transform them into a premium, fashion-forward retailer. Visually, I aimed to elevate their streetwear edge and lean into what differentiates them in the marketplace: stock market mechanics that allow for the most transparent pricing possible.
See the full case study here.
Check it out on Behance.