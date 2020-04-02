Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CLAW Creative Co.

Coach Lain's Repair Kit | Digital Asset Branding

Coach Lain's Back Handspring Repair Kit

Coach Lain's Back Handspring Repair Kit
Coach Lain's Back Handspring Repair Kit

Coach Lain's Back Handspring Repair Kit

We had a blast developing this logo design for a digital download product for Coach Lain LLC! Really wanted to give this product, a "repair kit" for cheer athletes' skills, a medical or emergency kit feel. We were all super happy with the outcome and a happy client makes us happy!

Posted on Apr 2, 2020
