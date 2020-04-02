Pixel Pushin'

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
With all this down time on my hands I thought it would be fun to see what a Zendesk dashboard visual refresh might look like if you didn’t have to deal with all those pesky concerns around accessibility, codebase discrepancies, edge cases, state definitions, user testing feedback, business demands, subjective visual mandates, branding, responsiveness, tech debt, design system rules, versioning, theming, learned ui patterns or deadlines.