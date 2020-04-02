Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pixel Pushin' ticket chat support avatar input components dashboard ui app design webdesign dashboard app dashboard
With all this down time on my hands I thought it would be fun to see what a Zendesk dashboard visual refresh might look like if you didn’t have to deal with all those pesky concerns around accessibility, codebase discrepancies, edge cases, state definitions, user testing feedback, business demands, subjective visual mandates, branding, responsiveness, tech debt, design system rules, versioning, theming, learned ui patterns or deadlines.

