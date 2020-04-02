Sean Ford

New York, New York

New York, New York designer reflection city advertising marketing campaign graphic design united states usa new york city new yorkers new york typography design typography art font lettering typography
Only a couple of months, before things in the world took a really drastic turn and the USA was still "open", I visited a very normal and busy New York City. It's crazy to think of what's happening there at the moment.

To not only remind myself of the trip, but also now, given current events, pay homage to NYC and the people of the area, I decided to create a typographic tribute.

