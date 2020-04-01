🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Abastic Oil Photoshop Action
This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Abastic Oil Photoshop Action look. With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images. Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect.
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) cs6 and CC2015.5 English Version.
Software supported version: cs5.5, CS6,CC2015.5, CC2017, cc2018+ English Version.
File Includes:
- Two version include :
- 1. if you usage cs6 AND cs5.5 so please usage "For CS5.5, CS6 Only Abastic Oil Photoshop Action"
- 2. if you usage cc2015.5 or CC2019+ please usage "For CC2015.5+ Abastic Oil Photoshop Action"
- 2 ATN File include
- Help File
- Work on every photos
- High quality result
Note: Preview images are not included
Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000-3000px,DPI 300
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy