Abastic Oil Photoshop Action

This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Abastic Oil Photoshop Action look. With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images. Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect.

This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) cs6 and CC2015.5 English Version.

Software supported version: cs5.5, CS6,CC2015.5, CC2017, cc2018+ English Version.

File Includes:

- Two version include :

- 1. if you usage cs6 AND cs5.5 so please usage "For CS5.5, CS6 Only Abastic Oil Photoshop Action"

- 2. if you usage cc2015.5 or CC2019+ please usage "For CC2015.5+ Abastic Oil Photoshop Action"

- 2 ATN File include

- Help File

- Work on every photos

- High quality result

Note: Preview images are not included

Recommend: For best result use photo between 2000-3000px,DPI 300

If you have interest purchasing this product please

visit my creative market profile link.

https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch

or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com

Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy