Côté Cinéma - 2013

Côté Cinéma - 2013 photoshop prototyping ui design ux design e-commerce eshop cinema operators b2b movie theater responsive web design brand experience product design
In 2012, cinema professionals (theaters, distributors...) had a limited digital presence. The challenge for them was to adopt digital as a new engagement channel.

We supported them by integrating services such as online booking, movie news, program... and this across all platforms.

