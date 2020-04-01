Wisecraft

Crib Genie - Logo Wave Award

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Crib Genie - Logo Wave Award design logo negative space lettermark identity designer typography brand logomark real estate house home genie business cards logo design award winning brand identity branding logotype designer smart mark visual identity
Crib Genie - Logo Wave Award design logo negative space lettermark identity designer typography brand logomark real estate house home genie business cards logo design award winning brand identity branding logotype designer smart mark visual identity
Crib Genie - Logo Wave Award design logo negative space lettermark identity designer typography brand logomark real estate house home genie business cards logo design award winning brand identity branding logotype designer smart mark visual identity
Download color palette
  1. Crib-Genie-Drib.jpg
  2. crib.jpg
  3. Crib-Genie-Drib2.jpg

Another awarded logo 🏆

Crib Genie isahome renovation company based in Florida 🏠

Crib is a fun way of saying house and genie shows the magic they do when renovating homes - we aimed to create a brand identity as lighthearted as their name, in order to convey to clients that they should not be scared of the process of renovating their home.

For the logo, we wanted to add some hidden meaning flavor, as we usually do, so we decided to use a house on the negative space of a genie as the logo. Last week i got the news that it was awarded by a Logo Wave Award!

Press 💜if you like it!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

9b0bf357263a5b0dbd0d4ce735b31ca7
Rebound of
Crib Genie - Logo Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like