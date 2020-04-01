Gauthier Hien

Tricks Apple Watch App

Tricks Apple Watch App sketch app photoshop watch app ui design ux design product design tricks learning skateboarding skate
Drop your phone and let's go for a ride!

Tricks allows you to learn new tricks with your Apple Watch as a coach. Play and replay a trick on the screen by scrolling the Digital Crown.

