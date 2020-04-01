Maqui Saravia

DOGMA®

DOGMA® print design logo design branding design newspaper editorial design
Fashion Newspaper edited during 2008 in Uruguay. Brand Identity, Art Direction, Logo Design, Layout Exploration, Layout Design and Pre-press.

UI for mobile showcased here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15527523-Dogma-Catalogue

Posted on Apr 1, 2020
