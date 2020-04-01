Sean Ford

You Stay Classy, San Diego

You Stay Classy, San Diego vacation holiday california san diego united states anchorman quote inspiration typographic type design lettering art freelance design graphic designer advertising art direction creative direction font lettering design typography
Only 6 weeks ago, before things in the world took a really drastic turn and the USA was still "open", I visited LA, San Diego and New York.

To not only remind myself of the trip, but also now, given current events, pay homage to each city going through various struggles, I decided to create some typographic tributes.

[2/3]

