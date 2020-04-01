Banking App Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Sharing a few more screens for a banking app that we demonstrated earlier. This time, the goal that we set was to ease money-transfers. Spend money wisely and check out what we’ve done so far!
Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!
Created by Ilya Sablin & Ilia Utkin
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
