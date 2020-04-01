Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Banking App Design Concept
Banking App Design Concept payment app wallet app banking app finance app apple pay finance banking react native purrweb app mobile design ux ui
Banking App Design Concept payment app wallet app banking app finance app apple pay finance banking react native purrweb app mobile design ux ui
Sharing a few more screens for a banking app that we demonstrated earlier. This time, the goal that we set was to ease money-transfers. Spend money wisely and check out what we've done so far!

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Ilya Sablin & Ilia Utkin

Created by Ilya Sablin & Ilia Utkin

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

