Remote Work Dashboard - Team Selection

One of the screens from a project we worked on last year. I believe it's much more relevant now when a lot of folks are in remote mode only.

Product idea is similar to Toptal where you get to hire top professionals to work on your project. It has everything you need to manage projects remotely or to oversee the development if you decide to hire a project manager/owner directly from the platform.

This project was waiting for a long time to get to Dribbble, but I finally managed to to give it some attention :)