Amber Masincup

Type History Project

Amber Masincup
Amber Masincup
Hire Me
  • Save
Type History Project sans serif graphic design font history type history advanced typography latin hangul sans serif font seoul namsan font family font typeface seoulnamsan seoul type typography art indesign typography
Type History Project sans serif graphic design font history type history advanced typography latin hangul sans serif font seoul namsan font family font typeface seoulnamsan seoul type typography art indesign typography
Type History Project sans serif graphic design font history type history advanced typography latin hangul sans serif font seoul namsan font family font typeface seoulnamsan seoul type typography art indesign typography
Type History Project sans serif graphic design font history type history advanced typography latin hangul sans serif font seoul namsan font family font typeface seoulnamsan seoul type typography art indesign typography
Download color palette
  1. Page1.jpg
  2. ARTS424_TypeHistory_MASINCUP_Page_2.jpg
  3. ARTS424_TypeHistory_MASINCUP_Page_4.jpg
  4. ARTS424_TypeHistory_MASINCUP_Page_3.jpg

Type History Project completed for ARTS 424 Advanced Typography at Liberty University. I chose the Seoul Namsan sans serif typeface to focus on for this project. The classic sans serif look with a modern twist sets this typeface apart from others of the Latin / Hangul family. I appreciate the connection to traditional Korean architecture and the small revisions made to the traditional Hangul that increase the legibility.

Amber Masincup
Amber Masincup
Inspiration Ignited #BreatheFire
Hire Me

More by Amber Masincup

View profile
    • Like