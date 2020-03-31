Sarah Robbins

Cap Hill Cassette Tape Mural

Cap Hill Cassette Tape Mural type typography handlettering lettering found objects art installation installation art muralist mural installation
A mural made entirely out of cassette tapes for a music-themed apartment building in Capitol Hill, Seattle.

