🧠 Medical learning platform

There is one good point in all this remote work thing — you don't have to waste your time on the way to an office and back. Now we can spend more time on self-education.
Check out my new concept of the mobile learning platform. I've created a 'paper cut out' style illustration for medical courses about different diseases in the human body. I guess this style is perfect to demonstrate damaged internal organs.
Stay healthy, stay clever😜