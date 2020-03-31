Good for Sale
03 Preview image jpg

eyeliner salon beauty logo design cosmetic mockup cosmetic cosmetic packaging beauty product fashion design mascara logo 3dsmax branding design 3d product design 3ds max
3D Mascara Model

$12
Available on turbosquid.com
3D Mascara Model

TurboSmooth Included.

Features:
1) High-quality polygonal model.
2) V-Ray materials applied.materials are correctly named.you can change or apply new materials. materials are V-Ray-(3.60.03 renderer ).
3) Preview textures and materials are included
4) 3ds Max models are grouped for easy selection, and objects are logically named for ease of scene management.
6) The model doesn't include any background & scenes used in preview images.
7) Label unwrapped UV (non-overlapping).
8 ) No extra plugins are needed for this model.
10) unit setup: cm

File Formats:
1) 3ds Max 2014 V-Ray
2) 3ds Max 2017 V-Ray
3) OBJ (Multi Format+material library)
4) FBX (Multi Format)5) 3ds (Multi Format)

Note: Lights, cameras are not included.

