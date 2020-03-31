Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriel Felix

Akira Drive

Gabriel Felix
Gabriel Felix
  • Save
Akira Drive pixel art pixel animation character animation illustration animaiton after effect motion design
Download color palette

Project I created for a tutorial on Layer Lemonade!
I imagined an Akira racing game with 80's style
Inspired by Super Jonny 100k from @cubstudio

Gabriel Felix
Gabriel Felix

More by Gabriel Felix

View profile
    • Like