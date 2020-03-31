Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sean Ford

City of Angels

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Hire Me
  • Save
City of Angels freelance designer color advertising explore holiday vacation la los angeles usa creative graphic design font lettering vector brand typography
Download color palette

Only 6 weeks ago, before things in the world took a really drastic turn and the USA was still "open", I visited LA, San Diego and New York.

To not only remind myself of the trip, but also now, given current events, pay homage to each city going through various struggles, I decided to create some typographic tributes.

[1/3]

Instagram | Behance | Website

Sean Ford
Sean Ford
Creating brands that cut through the noise.
Hire Me

More by Sean Ford

View profile
    • Like