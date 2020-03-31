City of Angels

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Only 6 weeks ago, before things in the world took a really drastic turn and the USA was still "open", I visited LA, San Diego and New York.
To not only remind myself of the trip, but also now, given current events, pay homage to each city going through various struggles, I decided to create some typographic tributes.
