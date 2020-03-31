Qotelz - Booking Hotel Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys!
Today I'm going to share my exploration.
Qotelz is a booking hotel website where people can book their dream place. In Qotelz with step simply you can get anything you want.
I hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! :)
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : hello@owwstudio.com
Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8