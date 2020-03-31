Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Radosław Struczyński

Job Alert - Configuration Process

Radosław Struczyński
Radosław Struczyński
  • Save
Job Alert - Configuration Process product design job alert set up filters prototype animation job application configurator job job listing job board jobs ux ui
Job Alert - Configuration Process product design job alert set up filters prototype animation job application configurator job job listing job board jobs ux ui
Download color palette
  1. jobalert-02-03.gif
  2. jobalert-listing.png

Imagine that the job alert configuration process can be much easier 👨‍💻

Radosław Struczyński
Radosław Struczyński

More by Radosław Struczyński

View profile
    • Like