Daniel Jordan Music - Logo Wave Award

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A couple of days ago i woke up with the news that the Daniel Jordan Music logo was awarded by Logo Wave with a trophy. 🏆
I was very happy to hear this news, specially since it's the second award that this logo gets! Like the client said, this "is the definition of over-delivering". 😉
Press 🖤if you can see the meaning of the logomark!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com