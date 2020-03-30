Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Wisecraft

Daniel Jordan Music - Logo Wave Award

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Daniel Jordan Music - Logo Wave Award design logo design logo negative space lettermark identity designer brand logomark typography visual identity smart mark black and white logotype designer m logo music note d letter branding brand identity vinyl award winning
Daniel Jordan Music - Logo Wave Award design logo design logo negative space lettermark identity designer brand logomark typography visual identity smart mark black and white logotype designer m logo music note d letter branding brand identity vinyl award winning
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg

A couple of days ago i woke up with the news that the Daniel Jordan Music logo was awarded by Logo Wave with a trophy. 🏆

I was very happy to hear this news, specially since it's the second award that this logo gets! Like the client said, this "is the definition of over-delivering". 😉

Press 🖤if you can see the meaning of the logomark!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Daniel jordan music 4x
Rebound of
Daniel Jordan Music - Logotype Design
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like