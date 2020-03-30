Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
e-Library design concept
Hi folks!
This time we’ve visualized a solution for university libraries. With this one, students can get instant access to various kinds of books. Effortlessly and without any boundaries!

📖 To streamline book returns, we enabled users to keep track of borrowed books as well as check their due dates.

📚 To focus users primarily on the content, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of space and no vivid colors.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Sergey Martyn

