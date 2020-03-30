e-Library design concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks!
This time we’ve visualized a solution for university libraries. With this one, students can get instant access to various kinds of books. Effortlessly and without any boundaries!
📖 To streamline book returns, we enabled users to keep track of borrowed books as well as check their due dates.
📚 To focus users primarily on the content, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of space and no vivid colors.
Feedback helps us improve and grow,
We’re keen to hear your thoughts!
Created by Sergey Martyn
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp
Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜