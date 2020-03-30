e-Library design concept

Hi folks!

This time we’ve visualized a solution for university libraries. With this one, students can get instant access to various kinds of books. Effortlessly and without any boundaries!

📖 To streamline book returns, we enabled users to keep track of borrowed books as well as check their due dates.

📚 To focus users primarily on the content, we opted for a very minimalistic design with a lot of space and no vivid colors.

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Sergey Martyn



The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp



Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜