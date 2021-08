Home Hamster 🐹🏡

Leave your pets suggestions in the comments below ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿฑ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿน๐Ÿก ๐Ÿ‘‡

๐Ÿน๐Ÿก Its good to have your pets by yourselves in these hard times. Pay a lot of attention to them as well and take care of their needs as much as you do for you. #StayAtHome