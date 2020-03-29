Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brittany Steiner

Ever Hydrate App

Ever Hydrate is a water consumption app that allows you to track your water intake throughout the day, week, month, and year! The app informs the user of their water consumption based on the goal they set within the app.

The goal for this project was to create an app that was not only visually appealing, but also fun and enjoyable.

Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/ever-hydrate

Let's Connect!
Instagram @bsteinerdesign
Twitter @bsteinerdesign
Medium @bsteiner.design

