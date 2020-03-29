Ever Hydrate App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Ever Hydrate is a water consumption app that allows you to track your water intake throughout the day, week, month, and year! The app informs the user of their water consumption based on the goal they set within the app.
The goal for this project was to create an app that was not only visually appealing, but also fun and enjoyable.
Learn more about this project at www.bsteinerdesign.com/ever-hydrate
Let's Connect!
Instagram @bsteinerdesign
Twitter @bsteinerdesign
Medium @bsteiner.design