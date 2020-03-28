Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio

Gazet Reselling E Commerce App Design UI Kit

Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio
Mohd Matloob for Argent Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Gazet Reselling E Commerce App Design UI Kit app ui ux ecommerce gazet app ui kit app design ecommerce ui kit
Download color palette

Gazet is a reselling e-commerce platform app design. It is a platform where users can sell old,used or new goods at cheaper prices. The app design consists of full UI and UX research analysis and application.

Full Presentation on Behance-
https://www.behance.net/gallery/94441707/Gazet-Reselling-E-Commerce-App-UI-Kit

Want something similar drop me a mail at - matloobmehrab@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2020
Argent Studio
Argent Studio
Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
Hire Us

More by Argent Studio

View profile
    • Like