Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio

Gazet Reselling E Commerce App Design UI Kit

Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio
Mohd Matloob for Argent Studio
Gazet is a reselling e-commerce platform app design. It is a platform where users can sell old,used or new goods at cheaper prices. The app UI Screens are all complete and ready to be developed and compiled as an app.

There are 26 Dark Themes Screens + 26 Light Themed Screens

https://gumroad.com/l/bXpBJ

Want something similar? I am available for freelance projects, mail me - matloobmehrab@gmail.com

Posted on Mar 28, 2020
Argent Studio
Argent Studio
Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
