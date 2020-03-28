Gazet Reselling E Commerce App Design UI Kit

Gazet is a reselling e-commerce platform app design. It is a platform where users can sell old,used or new goods at cheaper prices. The app UI Screens are all complete and ready to be developed and compiled as an app.

There are 26 Dark Themes Screens + 26 Light Themed Screens

Want it for you project?

https://gumroad.com/l/bXpBJ

Want something similar? I am available for freelance projects, mail me - matloobmehrab@gmail.com