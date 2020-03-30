Discounts page

Dmytro Prudnikov

Dmytro Prudnikov
Dmytro Prudnikov
Something you've always dreamed of as an outdoor enthusiast: getting access to all the best gear for the lowest price.
A role of a designer in this project—create an inspiring environment for a specific group of users while they explore Premium features of komoot subscription.

Product designer at komoot. Berlin.
