Aslesha Vintage Telephone Shop xd adobe figma free vintage logo shopping shop yellow wired telephone vintage ux inspiration ui app amazing brand softshadow
Free Aslesha Vintage Telephone Shop UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website : https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries : info@redliodesigns.com

