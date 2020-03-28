Aleksandar Savic

Home Fish virus aquarium ball stayathome quarantine pets pet medicine love lockdown indore house home fish aquarium cute covid corona cage alone
Can you give me some suggestions, tell me which pets are there with you so I can make a bigger series and show a palette of different pets that are staying inside with us throughout this period.

Its good to have your pets by yourselves in these hard times. Pay a lot of attention to them as well and take care of their needs as much as you do for you. #StayAtHome

Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
