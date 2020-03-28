Vsevolod Koshur

Landing page of an investment project

Vsevolod Koshur
Vsevolod Koshur
  • Save
Landing page of an investment project design minimal website branding web typography ui interface
Landing page of an investment project design minimal website branding web typography ui interface
Landing page of an investment project design minimal website branding web typography ui interface
Download color palette
  1. Macbook-Long-Scroll-Mockup.jpg
  2. Desktop - 2.jpg
  3. Desktop - 1.jpg

I did some interesting futuristic stuff and used one of my old refurbished logotype. Please, don't be shy to click like button and share my work. It's important to me.

Health and love to everyone.

https://thedengi.ru/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2020
Vsevolod Koshur
Vsevolod Koshur

More by Vsevolod Koshur

View profile
    • Like