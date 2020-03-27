Telecomes Magazine Advert

Good Morning Dribbblers! 🏀

Our daily shot features a magazine advert designed for one of our customers who specialises in Telecoms, promoting an offer to increase sales. We intended to go for a minimal yet eye-catching design that will get the customers attention with as little distractions as possible.

Hit 'L' to show us some love and feedback is always appreciated, have a great Friday!

The DCS Team. 💜