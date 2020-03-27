Telecomes Magazine Advert

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Good Morning Dribbblers! 🏀
Our daily shot features a magazine advert designed for one of our customers who specialises in Telecoms, promoting an offer to increase sales. We intended to go for a minimal yet eye-catching design that will get the customers attention with as little distractions as possible.
Hit 'L' to show us some love and feedback is always appreciated, have a great Friday!
The DCS Team. 💜