wPay Android app—Login

wPay Android app—Login android app design android app wallet venmo ux ui samsung paypal payment pay money google funds design concept app android
a login display concept for widgetology's previous challenge submission, wPay, an app to manage your bills and subscriptions, send money to friends, and leave your wallet behind.

available as a freebie on uplabs: wpaylogin.widgetology.dev

creating minimal, conceptual interfaces.

