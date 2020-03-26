Dennis Pasyuk

Dinnerly - Logo Redesign

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Hire Me
  • Save
Dinnerly - Logo Redesign mark figma branding purple food dinnerly logotype brand identity exploration rebrand brand logo
Dinnerly - Logo Redesign mark figma branding purple food dinnerly logotype brand identity exploration rebrand brand logo
Dinnerly - Logo Redesign mark figma branding purple food dinnerly logotype brand identity exploration rebrand brand logo
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Shot.png
  2. Comparison.png
  3. Small Box.jpg

Another logo redesign here.
This time it's Dinnerly, an affordable meal kit service. I felt that the current is lacking and needs a refresh. I put their oven mitt inside the letter D of a different typeface. Also, I chose a brighter purple color to make the logo stand out more.
What do y'all think? Let me know.

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk
Making clients go "Sheeeeeeshhh" 🍉
Hire Me

More by Dennis Pasyuk

View profile
    • Like