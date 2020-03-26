Dinnerly - Logo Redesign

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another logo redesign here.
This time it's Dinnerly, an affordable meal kit service. I felt that the current is lacking and needs a refresh. I put their oven mitt inside the letter D of a different typeface. Also, I chose a brighter purple color to make the logo stand out more.
What do y'all think? Let me know.