Swissted Animated: The Runaways

5th in the series of animations in Codepen to bring to life the beautiful Swissted posters by Mike Joyce. He's redesigned old punk, hardcore, and indie rock show flyers into International Typographic Style Swiss modern posters. Please forgive the shitty quality and jankiness of the video compression, the real thing is nicer on Codepen, I promise Winking face

