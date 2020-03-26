Swissted Animated: The Runaways

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
5th in the series of animations in Codepen to bring to life the beautiful Swissted posters by Mike Joyce. He's redesigned old punk, hardcore, and indie rock show flyers into International Typographic Style Swiss modern posters. Please forgive the shitty quality and jankiness of the video compression, the real thing is nicer on Codepen, I promise Winking face
Check it out on Codepen
Swissted Animated Collection
Follow me on Twitter
Check out more work