Goal-based onboarding

We've been hard at work trying to improve the Over experience for our first time user 💛
This is an onboarding experiment aimed at increasing our first time users likelihood of successfully creating a project that they find useful. Users are presented with two goal-focussed options to begin - upon selection of a goal, relevant templates are revealed 💥
