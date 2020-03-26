Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Akanksha Jain
Zomato

Zomato Originals - Logo Animation

Akanksha Jain
Zomato
Akanksha Jain for Zomato
Zomato Originals - Logo Animation repetition design animated gif ui logo aftereffects adobe 2d animation branding graphic design motion graphics animation brand logo logo animation liquid motion
Hey Guys!

If you need something to watch while you munch on, you’re not alone. Presenting Zomato Originals, curating 100% fresh videos that take you on a culinary adventure with 18 shows, all just a tap away!

Check out the Videos tab now (Available in India and UAE).

Click and view the entire project on Behance 😊

Zomato
Zomato

