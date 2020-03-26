Aleksandar Savic

Home Dog 🐶🏡

Home Dog 🐶🏡 virus symbol stayathome quarantine pets pet medicine love lockdown indore house alone home doctors cute covid corona dog cage
Its good to have your pets by yourselves in these hard times. Pay a lot of attention to them as well and take care of their needs as much as you do for you. #StayAtHome

