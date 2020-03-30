Smartcat. Webinar page template

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Smartcat is an all-in-one platform for content translation and delivery used by thousands of language companies and end customers across the globe. I was leading the development of brand identity and marketing communications.
Here is how the modular identity system that is the core of the brand design works in a web page header animation.
See more at www.ilyasizov.me