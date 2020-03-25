Mihlo - Packaging Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Around a year ago, we partnered up with the Mihlo team in order to develop their Brand Identity & Packaging.
They produce organic tacos & tortillas, and they gave us the task of creating an identity system that appeals to consumers looking for an organic product. The challenge was to do that while standing out from all the other organic products out there in the market. For that reason, we used earthy colors along with a logotype that emphasizes the organic feel.
Press 🤎if you like this minimal packaging!
--
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com