Tab Bar Animation

Here’s an animated tab bar we recently came up with. With this one, switching between different app screens is the easiest thing ever. Enjoy!

Feedback helps us improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Created by Ilya Utkin

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp



Join us on:

Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜