Gustavo Zambelli

W12 - Stay Home

Gustavo Zambelli
Gustavo Zambelli
  • Save
W12 - Stay Home retro vintage illustration flag pattern handmade sticker paper toiletpaper toilet together people procreate badge
Download color palette

PLEASE.

Week 12

Fonts:
- Handmade

Used tools:
- Adobe Illustrator
- Procreate
- Adobe Photoshop

Gustavo Zambelli
Gustavo Zambelli
I like to illustrate things & eat food.

More by Gustavo Zambelli

View profile
    • Like