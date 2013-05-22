Daniel Balazs

Design Ucca is LIVE

After lots of work and thinking, we are LIVE! Our new Creative Boutique, we are specialized for wine packaging, branding and web design.

We are soo sharp (Retina ready) and scalable (Responsive)!

http://www.designucca.hu

Posted on May 22, 2013
