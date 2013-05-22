Self Branding

Branding one's own business is the most difficult design task. You want it to say everything, you want to portray professionalism and yet look badass. I've lost sleep over this beast.

I'm re-working ronlewhorn.com and getting ready to launch soon. As part of that endeavor, I'm incorporating the word industries and adding a new icon. The type for ronlewhorn has remained the same but been greatly simplified. The intention of adding the word industries is to help drive home the point that I offer a wide range of services beyond just illustrating portraits and screen printing gig posters.

For the icon, I wanted to incorporate things that I love using in design: circles, stripes, banners & military-esq imagery. Paired with the industry theme, it made sense to incorporate a simplified american flag.

I would love some feedback if anyone has some thoughts or suggestions. Some of the other in-progress marks are attached. Please view this at 2x as well.

Cheers.