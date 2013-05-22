David Keegan

GML Render

This is an old image I stumbled across on my tumblr. It's a render from a GML(Graffiti Markup Language) library I was working on.

GML was an xml spec that some people from OpenFrameworks were working on. This is a render from a Maya plugin I wrote to read GML files.

Posted on May 22, 2013
