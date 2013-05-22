Dan Cederholm
Dribbble

Spaced Shot

Dan Cederholm
Dribbble
Dan Cederholm for Dribbble
Hire Us
  • Save
Spaced Shot spaced dribbble blog proximanova
Download color palette

Quick branding for an upcoming blog series.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2013
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.
Hire Us

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like